Commanders, Seahawks tied 9-9 at halftime

There has been a touchdown in Sunday’s contest between the Commanders and Seahawks, but the two teams are tied 9-9 at halftime.

The Seahawks had a shot at putting up more points just before halftime, but quarterback Geno Smith was flagged for intentional grounding with under 10 seconds left in the half. With a 10-second runoff due to the penalty, the second quarter was over.

Smith was 16-of-27 for 152 yards in the first half. Ken Walker had 47 yards on 10 carries. DK Metcalf has 43 yards on four catches.

Washington scored first with running back Brian Robinson taking a pass 51 yards for a touchdown to cap the team’s first drive. Kicker Joey Slye missed the extra point off the left upright, keeping the score at 6-0.

Seattle’s Jason Myers connected on a 45-yard field goal to make it 6-3. Slye responded with a 49 yarder. Then Myers scored from 43 and 33 yards out to tie the game at 9-9 with 1:47 left in the second quarter.

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell was 15-of-21 for 133 yards with a TD in the first half. The Commanders attempted just five runs

The Commanders lost cornerback Emmanuel Forbes early in the first quarter when he was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Tyler Lockett. While Lockett was checked for a concussion, he was cleared and got back into the game.

The Seahawks will receive the second-half kickoff.