Commanders sign Abdullah Anderson, place Efe Obada on IR

The Commanders announced a series of roster moves on Thursday morning.

The team signed defensive end Abdullah Anderson and placed defensive end Efe Obada on injured reserve. They also confirmed the previously reported signing of center Tyler Larsen, which corresponded with defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis going on injured reserve.

Anderson signed with the team in March and was part of their final cuts. He made eight starts for the Falcons last season and finished the year with 40 tackles and a sack.

Obada appeared in every game for the Commanders last season. He had 24 tackles, four sacks, and four passes defensed in that action.

The Commanders also signed former Cowboys linebacker Jabril Cox to their practice squad. He appeared in 16 games over the last two years.