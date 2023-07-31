 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Ohio State at Georgia
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub
marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Haiden Deegan pleased by Washougal win.jpg
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Washougal: Haiden Deegan improves two spots in 250s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Berry_Beasley_thumb_(1).jpg
Berry talks Gordon, Beasley as late-round fliers
nbc_ffhh_injurynews_230731.jpg
Berry on Burrow’s injury, Purdy’s outlook with SF
nbc_nas_shorttracktest_230731.jpg
Cup drivers remain at Richmond for testing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Ohio State at Georgia
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub
marvin harrison jr ohio state penn state

2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,
MX Washougal 2023 Haiden Deegan pleased by Washougal win.jpg
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Washougal: Haiden Deegan improves two spots in 250s
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Berry_Beasley_thumb_(1).jpg
Berry talks Gordon, Beasley as late-round fliers
nbc_ffhh_injurynews_230731.jpg
Berry on Burrow’s injury, Purdy’s outlook with SF
nbc_nas_shorttracktest_230731.jpg
Cup drivers remain at Richmond for testing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders sign Derrick Gore

  
Published July 31, 2023 03:06 PM

Free agent running back Derrick Gore is re-joining the Commanders.

Washington announced it has signed Gore, putting its roster back up to 90 players.

Gore, an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe and Coffeyville Community College, was with the Commanders’ practice squad in 2019. He has been a free agent since May when the Saints cut him.

He also has spent time with the Chargers and Chiefs in his career.

Gore is the latest player to reunite with Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The Chiefs waived him as part of their final roster cut in 2021, but he re-signed with Kansas City’s practice squad.

Gore was elevated to the active roster and made his debut against Washington in Week 6 of that season. Gore appeared in 11 games in 2021, mostly as a special teams contributor, but he did rush for 256 yards and two touchdowns on 51 attempts. He also caught eight passes for 105 yards.

That remains his only regular-season action.