Commanders sign Derrick Gore

Free agent running back Derrick Gore is re-joining the Commanders.

Washington announced it has signed Gore, putting its roster back up to 90 players.

Gore, an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Alabama, Louisiana-Monroe and Coffeyville Community College, was with the Commanders’ practice squad in 2019. He has been a free agent since May when the Saints cut him.

He also has spent time with the Chargers and Chiefs in his career.

Gore is the latest player to reunite with Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The Chiefs waived him as part of their final roster cut in 2021, but he re-signed with Kansas City’s practice squad.

Gore was elevated to the active roster and made his debut against Washington in Week 6 of that season. Gore appeared in 11 games in 2021, mostly as a special teams contributor, but he did rush for 256 yards and two touchdowns on 51 attempts. He also caught eight passes for 105 yards.

That remains his only regular-season action.