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Commanders sign first-round pick Sonny Syles

  
Published May 8, 2026 08:55 AM

The Commanders have signed their top pick in the 2026 draft.

Linebacker Sonny Styles has signed a fully guaranteed four-year deal with the team worth $37.2 million. The Commanders also have an option for a fifth season on the deal.

Styles was the seventh overall pick in this year’s draft and one of four Ohio State players to come off the board in the first 11 picks. He had 244 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery during his time with the Buckeyes.

The Commanders made six selections in the draft this year and they’ll likely have more of them signed before the end of this weekend’s rookie minicamp.