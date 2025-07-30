 Skip navigation
Commanders sign OT Lucas Niang

  
Published July 30, 2025 04:11 PM

The Commanders announced an addition to their offensive line group on Wednesday.

They have signed tackle Lucas Niang to their 90-man roster. He takes the spot that opened when guard Nate Herbig retired earlier this week.

Niang was a 2020 third-round pick by the Chiefs, but opted out of playing during the pandemic and made his NFL debut in 2021. He made nine starts at right tackle that season, but his final 28 appearances in the regular season and playoffs came as a reserve. He spent most of last season on the practice squad before being released in November.

Laremy Tunsil, Niang’s former Chiefs teammate Andrew Wylie, Trent Scott, and first-round pick Josh Conerly are on the top rungs of the tackle depth chart in Washington.