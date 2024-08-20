Commanders sign S Kendall Brooks, LB Chapelle Russell

The Commanders have made some roster moves to change personnel on defense.

Washington announced on Tuesday that the team has signed safety Kendall Brooks and linebacker Chapelle Russell.

While Brooks has not yet appeared in a regular-season game, Russell last played in 16 contests for the Jaguars in 2021. He was on the field for 72 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

Brooks has previously spent time with the Cardinals last year and the Colts in 2024. Russell was a Buccaneers seventh-round pick in 2020 and also spent time with the Steelers in 2022 and 2023.

As corresponding moves, the Commanders cut linebacker Keandre Jones and safety Ben Nikkel.