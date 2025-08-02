Commanders sign WR Braylon Sanders, place TE Tyree Jackson on IR

The Commanders made a couple of roster moves on Saturday morning.

They announced the signing of wide receiver Braylon Sanders. Tight end Tyree Jackson went on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Sanders had two catches for 17 yards in three games for the Dolphins during the 2022 season. He spent time on the Patriots’ practice squad last year and he played for the D.C. Defenders during the 2025 UFL season.

The Commanders are down a couple of wideouts with Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown not practicing at training camp.

Jackson signed to Washington’s practice squad last December. He has three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown in 16 career games with the Eagles and Giants.