Commanders sign WR Martavis Bryant

Martavis Bryant will get at least one more shot at his comeback.

The Commanders announced on Tuesday that they have signed Bryant.

After an indefinite suspension for violating the league’s drug policy lasted for years, Bryant was reinstated last November and signed with Dallas’ practice squad. He did not appear in a game, though he did re-up with the team on a futures deal. The Cowboys released him in May.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was around Bryant last season as Dallas’ defensive coordinator.

A Steelers fourth-round pick in 2014, Bryant has 145 career receptions for 2,183 yards with 17 touchdowns. He last played for the Raiders in 2018 — when the club was still in Oakland — catching 19 passes for 266 yards in eight games.

As a corresponding move, the Commanders released kicker Ramiz Ahmed.