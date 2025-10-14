 Skip navigation
Commanders to sign DE Drake Jackson

  
October 14, 2025

The Commanders are adding some help on the defensive line in the wake of Monday night’s loss to the Bears.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that his client Drake Jackson will sign with the team. Jackson recently visited with the Commanders and a couple of other teams as he looks to resume his career after a major knee injury.

Jackson tore his patellar tendon while playing for the 49ers during the 2023 season and missed all of last season while recovering from the injury. The 49ers released him in May.

The 49ers picked Jackson in the second round of the 2022 draft. He had 21 tackles, six sacks and an interception in 23 games for the team.