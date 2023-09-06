Commanders to sign Jamison Crowder to practice squad

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder is heading back to where his career began.

According to multiple reports, Crowder is signing to the Commanders practice squad. Crowder entered the NFL as a Washington fourth-round pick in 2015.

Crowder spent four seasons in Washington and caught 221 passes for 2,628 yards and 14 touchdowns before moving on to the Jets. He had 188 catches for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns in three years with the AFC East club and he played four games for the Bills last season. Crowder spent camp with the Giants, but was cut last week.

The Commanders may not have Terry McLaurin for the opener because of a toe injury and Crowder could help fill in for him if he doesn’t play against Arizona.