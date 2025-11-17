Commanders to sign K Jake Moody off Bears practice squad

The Commanders have found their next kicker.

According to multiple reports, they will sign Jake Moody off of the Bears’ practice squad. The Commanders released Matt Gay a day after he missed two field goals in the team’s 16-13 loss to the Dolphins in Madrid.

Moody was released by the 49ers after he missed two field goals of his own in Week 1 and he’s appeared in two games since signing with the Bears. He was 8-of-9 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra point attempts in those games.

Moody was a 2023 third-round pick by the Niners and was 45-of-59 on field goals over his first two seasons.