The Commanders have a new long snapper.

They have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Tyler Ott, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Ott was with Washington’s new special teams coach, Larry Izzo, in Seattle for four years.

Ott, 32, played for the Ravens in 2023.

In eight seasons, Ott has played for the Giants, Bengals, Seahawks and Ravens. He has appeared in 102 games.