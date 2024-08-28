Commanders to sign Noah Brown

Wide receiver Noah Brown has found a new home and he’ll be reunited with a familiar face.

According to multiple reports, Brown has agreed to sign with the Commanders. Brown and Commanders head coach Dan Quinn were both with the Cowboys earlier in their careers.

Brown was most recently with the Texans, but they released him as part of their cutdown to 53 players this week. Brown had 33 catches for 567 yards and two touchdowns for Houston last season and he had 82 catches for 980 yards and three touchdowns in 66 games for Dallas.

The Commanders traded Jahan Dotson to the Eagles last week and currently have Terry McLaurin, Olamide Zaccheaus, Luke McCaffrey, Dyami Brown, Byron Pringle, and Jamison Crowder on the roster at receiver.