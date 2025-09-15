 Skip navigation
Commanders to sign RB Chase Edmonds to practice squad

  
Published September 15, 2025 12:28 PM

With Austin Ekeler out for the season with a torn Achilles, the Commanders are bringing in another running back.

Chase Edmonds is signing with Washington’s practice squad, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Edmonds, 29, played under Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury when he was the Cardinals head coach.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Edmonds has rushed for 1,972 yards with 11 touchdowns and caught 158 passes for 1,159 yards with six TDs in his career.

He last played for the Buccaneers in 2023, missing 2024 due to a knee injury.

After falling to the Packers last Thursday night, the Commanders will host the Raiders in Week 3.