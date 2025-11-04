Commanders to sign Treylon Burks to 53-man roster

Wide receiver Treylon Burks is making a move from the practice squad to the active roster in Washington.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are signing Burks to their 53-man roster. Burks signed with the Commanders last month after being released from injured reserve by the Titans.

Burks was elevated to play in last Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and had one catch for 14 yards in his Commanders debut. The 2022 first-round pick had 53 catches for 699 yards and a touchdown in 27 games for the Titans.

Terry McLaurin was out against the Seahawks due to a quad injury and Luke McCaffrey broke his collarbone during the game, so Burks should have opportunities to make more plays for the Commanders in the coming weeks.