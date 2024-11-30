Commanders waive Emmanuel Forbes, put Austin Ekeler on IR

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was the Commanders’ first-round pick in 2023, but his time with the team has already come to an end.

Forbes was waived off of the team’s roster on Saturday. The Commanders also announced that they placed running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve.

Forbes has only played in six games this season and he played sparingly when he was active, so it’s clear that the coaching and personnel groups that took over earlier this year does not have the same regard for Forbes’s skills as the previous one. Given his draft status, it would be somewhat surprising if no one puts in a claim to see if they can get more out of the corner.

Ekeler is dealing with his second concussion of the season and he will now miss at least the next four games.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis and kicker Zane Gonzalez have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Titans.