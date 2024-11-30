 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders waive Emmanuel Forbes, put Austin Ekeler on IR

  
Published November 30, 2024 04:29 PM

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was the Commanders’ first-round pick in 2023, but his time with the team has already come to an end.

Forbes was waived off of the team’s roster on Saturday. The Commanders also announced that they placed running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve.

Forbes has only played in six games this season and he played sparingly when he was active, so it’s clear that the coaching and personnel groups that took over earlier this year does not have the same regard for Forbes’s skills as the previous one. Given his draft status, it would be somewhat surprising if no one puts in a claim to see if they can get more out of the corner.

Ekeler is dealing with his second concussion of the season and he will now miss at least the next four games.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis and kicker Zane Gonzalez have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Titans.