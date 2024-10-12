 Skip navigation
Commissioner Roger Goodell has “no doubt” NFL will be playing in Ireland “soon”

  
Published October 12, 2024 08:44 AM

The man whose name is on the football believes that footballs with his name on them will be flying around a stadium in Ireland in the not-too-distant future.

Commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking at an event in the UK prior to Sunday’s Jaguars-Bears game from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, was asked whether the league will be playing a game in Ireland.

“I know the Steelers really wanna go there,” Goodell said. “I have no doubt that we’re gonna be playing in Ireland. I don’t know if it will be next year, but it’ll be coming soon.”

The NFL will be expanding its annual slate of international games, and the Steelers very much want to play in Ireland. If it’s not next year, when the Steelers have nine home games, the question becomes whether they’d give up one of eight home games in 2026, whether they’d play one of their road games in Ireland in 2026, or whether they’ll wait for 2027, when they have nine home games again.