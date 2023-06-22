 Skip navigation
Congrats to the Father’s Day Father of Mine giveaway winners

  
June 22, 2023
Father of Mine

Over the weekend, we had another Father of Mine giveaway, with a twist.

There were three winners, and each one will get two copies of Father of Mine — one for them, and one for their dad. (Or whoever else they want to give it to.)

Congrats to Jon in New Mexico, Brian in Arizona, and Kelly in the Philippines. They’ve won this week’s prize. The books will be going out as soon as I can get them together and get down the hill to the post office, hopefully while avoiding the bear that has been roving around the hillside lately.

More giveaways are coming. If you’d like to read the book in the interim, it’s still $4.99 for the ebook and $13.97 for the printed version .

People seem to like it, surprisingly. Maybe you’ll like it, too. It’s a mob story set in 1973. Here’s a little tease that really doesn’t count as a spoiler — one of the main characters gets shot and killed within the first few chapters. The balance of the book builds toward revealing who died .

It’s the perfect time of year to kick back in the lounge chair or the hammock or next to a tree or in a van down by the river and get caught up in a good book. Or in Father of Mine.

Besides, the printed version has a nice, solid feel. After you finish reading it, you can carry it around to fend off any potential bear attacks.