Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Cooper Kupp doubtful to return with ankle injury, Cardinals lead 31-3

  
Published September 15, 2024 05:53 PM

The Cardinals are rolling and the Rams are dealing with yet another injury to a key player.

Receiver Cooper Kupp is doubtful to return with an ankle injury.

Late in the first half, Kupp was visibly limping and had to come off the field under his own power. He was examined on the sideline and briefly tried to get back in the game but was held out.

Kupp caught four passes for 37 yards before exiting the game.

The Rams are already dealing with several injuries, as Puka Nacua went on IR earlier this week with a knee issue.

The Cardinals got another touchdown to open the second half and go up 31-3. James Conner took a 5-yard carry into the end zone for his second touchdown of the season.