Cooper Kupp doubtful to return with ankle injury, Cardinals lead 31-3

The Cardinals are rolling and the Rams are dealing with yet another injury to a key player.

Receiver Cooper Kupp is doubtful to return with an ankle injury.

Late in the first half, Kupp was visibly limping and had to come off the field under his own power. He was examined on the sideline and briefly tried to get back in the game but was held out.

Kupp caught four passes for 37 yards before exiting the game.

The Rams are already dealing with several injuries, as Puka Nacua went on IR earlier this week with a knee issue.

The Cardinals got another touchdown to open the second half and go up 31-3. James Conner took a 5-yard carry into the end zone for his second touchdown of the season.