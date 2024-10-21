Cooper Kupp estimated as a full participant

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will return Thursday night after a four-game absence. His workload is to be determined, according to coach Sean McVay.

But it appears Kupp’s injured ankle has returned to 100 percent.

He was a full participant on Monday’s estimated injury report.

Kupp has 18 catches for 147 yards with a touchdown this season.

The Rams list inside linebacker Troy Reeder (hamstring), defensive end Braden Fiske (back), wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder) and nose tackle Neville Gallimore (shoulder) as non-participants Monday.

McVay said Whittington should play against the Vikings.

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (ankle) was limited in the walkthrough.