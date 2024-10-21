 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cooper Kupp estimated as a full participant

  
Published October 21, 2024 06:00 PM

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will return Thursday night after a four-game absence. His workload is to be determined, according to coach Sean McVay.

But it appears Kupp’s injured ankle has returned to 100 percent.

He was a full participant on Monday’s estimated injury report.

Kupp has 18 catches for 147 yards with a touchdown this season.

The Rams list inside linebacker Troy Reeder (hamstring), defensive end Braden Fiske (back), wide receiver Jordan Whittington (shoulder) and nose tackle Neville Gallimore (shoulder) as non-participants Monday.

McVay said Whittington should play against the Vikings.

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (ankle) was limited in the walkthrough.