Cooper Kupp is officially inactive for Rams-Raiders

  
Published October 20, 2024 02:57 PM

Cooper Kupp indeed will not return for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Kupp is one of the Rams’ inactive players on Sunday.

The receiver was listed as questionable for the contest after he was limited in practice all week.

The Rams have a quick turnaround for Week 8, as they’ll host the Vikings on Thursday night.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett, cornerback Tre’Davious White, running back Cody Schrader, defensive lineman Jonah Williams, and defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson are also inactive for Los Angeles.

For the Raiders, receiver Jakobi Meyers is inactive for the second consecutive game with an ankle injury. He was listed as doubtful after he did not practice all week.

Running back Zamir White is back, though, after he was listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Las Vegas’ remaining inactives are running back Dylan Laube, cornerback Sam Webb, linebacker Kana’i Mauga, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, offensive lineman Dylan Parham, and defensive end Janarius Robinson.