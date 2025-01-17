Cooper Kupp uses prayer to cope with reduced role

Since generating 1,947 receiving yards in 2021, Rams receiver Cooper Kupp hasn’t gotten back to 1,000 in any season. He had only 710 receiving yards in 2024.

He last had a 100-yard game in the middle of November. Over the last four, he has a total of 82 receiving yards — with one catch for 29 yards in each of the last two contests.

On Thursday, the Super Bowl LVI MVP was asked to explain how he copes with having a reduced role, given that he was once the focal point of the offense.

“You pray a lot,” Kupp said. “You do a lot of prayer and meditation. It’s football in some respects. Statistically speaking, I’ve gone through similar things like this before. Back in 2019, I think I finished the last half of that season probably averaging less than 50 yards a game or something like that.

“Statistically, there’s something wrong. I can look back on these times like I was playing good football. In the same way, I just want to be playing good football. I want to go watch the tape and see that I’m doing things the right way, separating, competing for my teammates, blocking and doing my assignments. I am and that’s all I can do. That’s all that I can control. Whatever they ask me to do, I’m going to continue to do that. I do believe that if you do things the right way for long enough, eventually things will come back full circle. I’m going to take that mentality, keep praying and these things will work out.”

Kupp turns 32 in June. He’s due to make $20 million in 2025, which is one of the reasons why the Rams were looking to trade him before they began to dig out of their 1-4 hole to start the 2024 season.

Absent a massive restructuring, and possibly reduction, of his deal, Kupp could be available in trade after the season — and he quite possibly will be released as the Rams’ passing game makes Puka Nacua the go-to guy.