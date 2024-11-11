Cooper Rush will start at quarterback in Week 11

The Cowboys are sticking with Cooper Rush as their starting quarterback for Week 11, coach Mike McCarthy said Monday.

McCarthy said after Sunday’s disheartening loss to the Eagles that the team would discuss starting Trey Lance against the Texans next Monday night. A day later, McCarthy said sticking with Rush was “definitely” an easy decision because of what Rush has done in the past while replacing Dak Prescott.

Rush now is 5-2 as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback.

Rush, though, lost two fumbles and completed only 13 of 23 passes for 45 yards.

Prescott flew to New York on Monday to see a specialist about his torn right hamstring, but whether he needs surgery or not, the team’s starting quarterback will see his season end on injured reserve.

That leaves Rush and Lance as options to start the rest of the season, and it’s likely Lance starts at some point this season, maybe even by Week 12. The Cowboys are 3-6 and going nowhere.

Lance, who joined the Cowboys in a trade with the 49ers before last season, went 4-of-6 for 21 yards and an interception to finish Sunday’s loss.