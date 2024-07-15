Copa América final at Hard Rock Stadium is delayed due to fans entering venue without tickets

The stadium where the Dolphins play will be hosting, eventually, the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia. But not yet.

Hard Rock Stadium has announced that the start time of the match has been delayed due to fans without tickets entering the venue.

As of this posting, the match has not yet started.

"[T]housands of fans without tickets attempted to forcibly enter the stadium, putting other fans, security and law enforcement officers at extreme risk,” the statement said. “Security has shut the gates in order to control the entry process at a much slower rate and ensure everyone is kept safe.”

The venue has implored all fans without tickets to leave the stadium premises.