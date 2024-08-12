 Skip navigation
Cordarrelle Patterson: Put me on the field and I’ll find a way to fit any role

  
Published August 12, 2024 04:09 PM

Cordarrelle Patterson got a late start at Steelers training camp, but he’s found his footing pretty quickly.

Monday’s padded practice was the first since Patterson was activated from the non-football injury list and he got two touches in the two-point conversion drill that opened up the team portion of the workout. Head coach Mike Tomlin noted the veteran running back and returner’s experience before adding that no one was “surprised he’s capable and can swim in these waters.”

Patterson’s precise role with the team remains to be seen. They have Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren in the backfield, but offensive coordinator Arthur Smith used Patterson a lot in Atlanta and the league’s new kickoff rules offer another avenue for Patterson to potentially impact games. Patterson said he’s confident any decision will work out well.

“I fit any role,” Patterson said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Put me on a football field, and I’ll find a way.”

Patterson could get his first chance to try out the new kickoff against the Bills in this week’s preseason matchup.