 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz homers after umpires had him remove knob piece from bat
ATHLETICS GOTZIS HYPOMEETING SUNDAY
Spirited, candy-eating heptathlete Anna Hall has world title on mind and world record in sight
Grillo.jpg
Midwest Matchups: John Deere Classic Bets
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctbno1draftpick_230706.jpg
Who will be selected first in 2024 fantasy drafts?
nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_edge_btebengals_230705.jpg
Are Bengals overvalued in 2023 betting markets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz homers after umpires had him remove knob piece from bat
ATHLETICS GOTZIS HYPOMEETING SUNDAY
Spirited, candy-eating heptathlete Anna Hall has world title on mind and world record in sight
Grillo.jpg
Midwest Matchups: John Deere Classic Bets
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctbno1draftpick_230706.jpg
Who will be selected first in 2024 fantasy drafts?
nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_edge_btebengals_230705.jpg
Are Bengals overvalued in 2023 betting markets?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Could the Patriots make a play for Dalvin Cook?

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 6, 2023 08:08 AM

After the Vikings released Dalvin Cook, dumping his $10.4 million salary for 2023, it seemed Cook was determined to go to a team that would give him the best chance to make back as much of that money as possible. Before long, however, Cook began talking about hoping to win a championship.

That’s when a sense emerged that the Dolphins and Jets had become the top contenders for Cook — especially when he was asked to elaborate on the teams that could help him get his hands on a Lombardi Trophy and he specifically mentioned those two teams .

The Dolphins are interested, at their price. The Jets have more interest than most realize, because of running back Breece Hall’s ongoing ACL recovery and because they’re already gone all in by trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And there’s a net gain to being the team that gets him, since that team keeps him away from the other.

Enter the Patriots, who could keep Cook away from both of them by signing him. While they have Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots have long favored having a stable of tailbacks. James Robinson, signed early in the offseason, didn’t work.

If the goal is to be the best team in the division, which could be critical to getting in the playoffs at all given the overall difficulty of the schedules for the four AFC East teams, the Patriots could be (perhaps should be) thinking about snagging a guy who otherwise will make one of two division rivals better.

New England’s pursuit of free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been open and obvious. If they’re considering Cook, they’re acting in more characteristic fashion, letting their plans not be known to anyone.

Owner Robert Kraft has made clear he wants to win a seventh Super Bowl, now . And to the extent that there’s an internal back-and-forth about spending , here’s a way to prove to everyone that the Patriots can spend, baby .