Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract
PFT Draft: Best Heisman winners currently in NFL

2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract
PFT Draft: Best Heisman winners currently in NFL

2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Could Travis Hunter become second Heisman Trophy winner from a losing team?

  
Published August 30, 2024 10:18 AM

Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is a special talent. He could be the best player in college football.

Could he officially be named the best player in college football, if his team isn’t good enough?

Only once before has the Heisman Trophy winner come from a losing team. In 1956, Notre Dame’s Paul Hornung won the award despite the Fighting Irish falling flat, with a 2-8 record.

Maybe it won’t be relevant. Maybe Colorado won’t lose more games than it wins. Last night’s close call against North Dakota State suggests otherwise. Especially since the Buffaloes tried to give the game away with very questionable clock management in the closing minutes.

Regardless, Hunter is an awesome player. If he’s the best player in college football, the performance of those around him shouldn’t be an impediment to winning the Heisman Trophy.