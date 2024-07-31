Courtland Sutton after getting reworked deal: “This is home for me”

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton got a mild enhancement to his contract, with up to $2.2 million available in incentives on top of his pre-existing $13 million salary. He’s nevertheless happy with the outcome.

“I think it was made pretty clear that this is home for me, and this is where I wanted to be,” Sutton told reporters on Tuesday. “I’m grateful that we were able to come to some form of an agreement to be able to help both of us move forward. The biggest thing is going out there and having successes as an offense and doing what we know we’re capable of doing. . . .

“We know that we have the ability to be able to go out there and have success, it’s just us being able to go out there and do it. I’m looking forward to continuing to put these days together, stacking these days and getting into the position that we want to be in so that when the season rolls around, we can hit the ground rolling. Obviously, everything isn’t going to be perfect once the season rolls around, but chasing perfection is what we’re out here doing right now in training camp.”

A second-round pick in the 2018 draft, Sutton is still under contract through 2025. He had a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2023, on 56 catches for 772 yards.

Sutton was a Pro Bowler in 2019, with a career-high 1,112 receiving yards.