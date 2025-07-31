Courtland Sutton: It’s a special thing to share a locker room, field with Bo Nix

Earlier this week, Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton signed a four-year extension, tying him not just to the team but also quarterback Bo Nix for several more seasons.

Sutton, 29, had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024 playing with Nix. The receiver said this week that he’s looking forward to continuing to build a partnership with the young QB.

“Bo is my guy,” Sutton said in his Tuesday press conference. “I think I’ve said that since we picked him up last year. Being able to have the conversations that I’ve had with him throughout the offseason and so far throughout training camp, the dude’s mindset, he was already light years ahead of where anybody expected a rookie quarterback to be last year. To have the conversations that we’re having together already, and the things that he sees and the things that are already possible through the first nine days of camp we’ve had so far, it’s promising.

“I look forward to continuing to watch him grow, continuing to watch his leadership grow, continuing to watch his development at the quarterback position grow. Bo’s a special guy on and off the field, and I tell him all the time even beyond football, he’s a special dude. The way that he thinks, the way that he carries himself, the way that he leads, he’s a special guy. So to be able to share the locker room with him and share the field with him, it’s a special thing. I just look forward to what’s ahead and us continuing to build what we can here.”

Sutton caught 81 passes for 1,081 yards with eight touchdowns with Nix as a rookie last season.