 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys activate CeeDee Lamb to 53-man roster

  
Published September 7, 2024 02:55 PM

CeeDee Lamb is officially set to play in Sunday’s season opener.

In an expected move, the Cowboys announced on Saturday that they’ve activated Lamb off of the exempt list.

Dallas received a roster exemption for Lamb once he returned to the team from his holdout and signed a lucrative contract extension. But because the Cowboys left an open spot for Lamb on the 53-man roster, the club did not need to make a corresponding move to add the star receiver.

Lamb, 25, led the league with 135 catches last season. He finished with 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Cowboys have also elevated linebacker Nick Vigil off of the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.