Cowboys activate CeeDee Lamb to 53-man roster

CeeDee Lamb is officially set to play in Sunday’s season opener.

In an expected move, the Cowboys announced on Saturday that they’ve activated Lamb off of the exempt list.

Dallas received a roster exemption for Lamb once he returned to the team from his holdout and signed a lucrative contract extension. But because the Cowboys left an open spot for Lamb on the 53-man roster, the club did not need to make a corresponding move to add the star receiver.

Lamb, 25, led the league with 135 catches last season. He finished with 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Cowboys have also elevated linebacker Nick Vigil off of the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.