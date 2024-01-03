Cowboys activate DL Viliami Fehoko from IR, place RB Deuce Vaughn on IR

The Cowboys activated rookie defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko Jr. to the 53-player roster from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

They moved rookie running back Deuce Vaughn to the injured reserve list in a corresponding move.

Fehoko, who went on IR on Nov. 18, saw his 21-day practice window expire on Wednesday. That forced the Cowboys to activate him back to the active roster or he would have finished the season on injured reserve.

Fehoko, who the Cowboys drafted in the fourth round, has yet to play a regular-season game.

Vaughn, drafted in the sixth round, heads to IR after appearing in seven games in his rookie season. He rushed for 2 yards and caught one pass for 10 yards on Saturday against the Lions.