Cowboys activate WR Brandin Cooks from injured reserve, place CB Caelen Carson on IR

The Cowboys activated wide receiver Brandin Cooks from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

He is set to return against the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. Cooks last played in Week 4 against the Giants.

Cooks injured his knee against the Giants and underwent arthroscopic surgery but developed an infection in his knee, setting him back.

Cooks has nine catches for 91 yards and a touchdown in four games this season.

The Cowboys placed cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Carson, who played only 11 snaps against the Texans in Week 11 and missed Sunday’s game against the Commanders, can’t return for at least four games.

Josh Butler is expected to start opposite DaRon Bland with Trevon Diggs still working through groin and knee injuries.