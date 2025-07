Dallas is adding some depth to its secondary.

The Cowboys have agreed to sign cornerback Christian Matthew, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Matthew, 28, was a Cardinals seventh-round pick in 2022 and has appeared in 20 games with three starts for Arizona and Chicago.

He then spent time with the Ravens over the last two seasons, though he did not appear in a game. He was placed on injured reserve last August and was not tendered a contract in March, making him a free agent.