Cowboys agree to terms with DE Payton Turner

The Cowboys already have done more in free agency than they did all of 2024.

They added another outside free agent Tuesday, agreeing to terms with defensive end Payton Turner on a one-year deal. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it’s a $3 million deal with $2 million guaranteed.

The Saints made Turner a first-round pick in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons in New Orleans. Foot, shoulder, calf, knee, chest and toe injuries limited him to 31 games, with 16 of those coming in 2024.

Turner totaled 21 tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and four passes defensed last season. He played 31 percent of the defensive snaps and 53 percent on special teams.

He has never started a regular-season game in his career and has played only 674 defensive snaps and 290 on special teams.

Turner has five sacks and 11 quarterback hits in his four seasons.