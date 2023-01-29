 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cowboys announce departures of Kellen Moore, Doug Nussmeier

  
Published January 29, 2023 06:12 PM
nbc_pft_achievers_230126
January 26, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether each team that lost in the Divisional Round overachieved, underachieved or properly achieved this season.

The Cowboys made it official, announcing the departures of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier. Moore had one year left on his contract, and Nussmeier’s contract was expiring.

“After continuing through our end of season review process and having additional discussion, Kellen and the Cowboys reached a mutual decision to part ways,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “I want to thank Kellen for his deep commitment, hard work and dedication that were a core part of his time with the Cowboys. The production of our offense and his mentorship of Dak [Prescott] were at the center of Kellen’s impact, and we are grateful for his tenure and leadership. We wish Kellen and his wife, Julie, and their family the absolute best as they set out on the next chapter of their lives.”

“We also wish Doug and his wife, Christi, and their family the best. Doug is the consummate professional and brought a level of football insight, enthusiasm and focus to work every day that helped everyone he worked with during his time here with the Cowboys perform at a higher level.”

McCarthy is expected to take over the play-calling, something he did in his time as the Packers’ head coach. When he arrived in Dallas in 2020, McCarthy kept Moore as offensive coordinator and play-caller.

The Cowboys twice ranked first in yards (2019, 2021) and once ranked first in points (2021) with Moore calling the plays. They were 11th in yards and fourth in points this season, but they have not gotten beyond the divisional round since 1995, and Prescott threw a career-high 15 interceptions in the regular season and two more last week in the loss to the 49ers.

Moore should not have a hard time finding another job.