Cowboys bash Giants again, winning 49-17 with 640 yards of offense

The Cowboys finished off the Giants on Sunday, winning 49-17 after an opening-day 40-0 victory over New York. They easily covered the 18-point spread against the overmatched Giants with rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito making his first career start.

Dallas picked up a half game on the idle Eagles, moving to 6-3, while New York fell to 2-8 in embarrassing fashion.

The Cowboys are 4-0 at home, having outscored the Jets (with Zach Wilson), the Patriots (with Mac Jones), the Rams (with Matthew Stafford for only a half) and the Giants (with DeVito) 160-50. Their remaining home games are against the Commanders, Seahawks, Eagles and Lions.

The Giants had 27 yards in the first half and finished with 172, frustrating the team’s receivers and running back Saquon Barkley. DeVito went 14-of-27 for 86 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, and Barkley had 66 yards on 13 carries after seven carries for a yard in the first half.

The Cowboys had five sacks of DeVito, though none by Micah Parsons, and DaRon Bland intercepted DeVito. Neville Gallimore was ejected with 44 seconds left on a personal foul.

The Cowboys rolled to 640 yards, the second-most in team history. The 1966 Cowboys gained 652 in a game against the Eagles. Dak Prescott threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another, leaving Cooper Rush to finish up the fourth quarter.

Brandin Cooks, who was hardly seen last week in the loss to the Eagles, caught nine passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. CeeDee Lamb made 11 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown, and Michael Gallup had two receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Tony Pollard rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.