Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs remains in concussion protocol

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was at the team facility on Wednesday, but he remains in concussion protocol. It puts his availability for Sunday in question.

Diggs missed last week’s victory over the Commanders after an “accident” at his home on Thursday night. The Cowboys ruled him out on Friday, but they have not elaborated on how Diggs injured his head.

Starting safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) was the only other player on the 53-player roster held out of Wednesday’s practice.

Center Cooper Beebe (ankle), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (elbow), offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee), linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee), cornerback Shavon Revel (knee), left guard Tyler Smith (knee) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) were limited.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstring), wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee), linebacker Kenneth Murray (ankle) and defensive tackle Mazi Smith (knee/ankle) were full participants.

Beebe, Overshown and Revel are in their 21-day return-to-practice window.