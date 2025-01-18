Cowboys complete interview with Robert Saleh

The Cowboys completed an interview with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, the team announced Saturday.

The interview was in-person.

The Cowboys had a virtual interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Friday, and they have an in-person interview with Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier on Monday. The interviews with minority candidates Saleh and Frazier will make them compliant with the Rooney Rule, and thus, the Cowboys could hire a new head coach as soon as next week.

Saleh also has interviewed or will interview with the Jaguars and Raiders. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the 49ers want to hire Saleh for their defensive coordinator opening if he doesn’t get a second opportunity as a head coach in this hiring cycle.

Saleh finished his Jets’ tenure with a 20-36 record, including 2-3 before he was let go during the 2024 season.

Moore is the favorite for the job, but the Cowboys cannot hire him until the Eagles’ season is finished.