 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys complete interview with Robert Saleh

  
Published January 18, 2025 02:19 PM

The Cowboys completed an interview with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, the team announced Saturday.

The interview was in-person.

The Cowboys had a virtual interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Friday, and they have an in-person interview with Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier on Monday. The interviews with minority candidates Saleh and Frazier will make them compliant with the Rooney Rule, and thus, the Cowboys could hire a new head coach as soon as next week.

Saleh also has interviewed or will interview with the Jaguars and Raiders. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that the 49ers want to hire Saleh for their defensive coordinator opening if he doesn’t get a second opportunity as a head coach in this hiring cycle.

Saleh finished his Jets’ tenure with a 20-36 record, including 2-3 before he was let go during the 2024 season.

Moore is the favorite for the job, but the Cowboys cannot hire him until the Eagles’ season is finished.