DraftKings restores Cowboys’ next coach bet, with Kellen Moore the favorite

The volatility that prompted DraftKings to stop the betting has ended. Wagers are once again being taken for the next coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

The current favorite, at -150, is Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. He interviewed virtually for the position on Friday.

Next on the list is Colorado coach Deion Sanders, at +200. Earlier this week, he was the favorite.

Current Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is third on the list, at +250.

The full list options has 60 names, including Bill Belichick at 12-1.

Eagles fans might not be thrilled by the fact that Moore took time out from preparing for a playoff game to interview. While some might try to downplay it, the exercise is definitely a distraction — and not just during the time of the interview. Moore had to prepare for the session, which includes coming up with names for a proposed coaching staff.

Every minute spent getting ready for and conducting the interview is one less minute he had to get the Eagles’ offense ready for the Rams. That’s not a slight against Moore; it’s a basic fact for any assistant coach who interviews before his team’s postseason run has ended.

Moore, a former Boise State quarterback who spent three seasons with the Lions and three with the Cowboys as a player, worked as a coach in Dallas for five years. He was the offensive coordinator for four of them.

He had that same role with the Chargers in 2023, before landing with the Eagles in 2024.