Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cowboys continue stunning NFC Championship drought

  
Published January 23, 2023 04:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how the 49ers were able to expose Dallas’ offense, as well as how Brock Purdy has proven to be a fearless leader yet again.

The streak continues, for at least another year.

In 1970, the AFL and NFL merged. The move created the AFC and NFC. In turn, it created the AFC and NFC Championship games.

The AFC and NFC Championships have now been played 53 times. In the first 26 years of conference title games, the Cowboys appeared in the NFC’s version of the contest 14 times.

In the next 27 years, the Cowboys have appeared none times .

None. Not once. If you’d told me on January 14, 1996, the day the Cowboys beat the Packers to qualify for Super Bowl XXX (fueled by 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Emmitt Smith), that Dallas would not even play in a conference championship for 27 years and counting, I would have called you crazy.

These are the Cowboys. America’s Team. How ‘bout them Cowboys? To go 27 years without advancing to the conference final is incomprehensible.

Only two other teams in the NFC have a longer drought; the Commanders and Lions haven’t played in the NFC Championship since they met in the game played in January 1992.

It will be interesting to see who gets there first, Cowboys, Commanders, or Lions. Right now, many would say the Lions have the best chance of the three.