Cowboys core special teamer Markquese Bell is out for the season

Cowboys safety Markquese Bell will miss the rest of the season with a dislocated left shoulder that may require surgery, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Special teams coordinator John Fassel became emotional talking about Bell on Tuesday, knowing the severity of the injury.

Bell was injured while covering a kickoff early in the second quarter Monday night on a muffed catch by Texans returner Dameon Pierce. He did not return.

He played 34 defensive snaps and 168 on special teams in nine games and made six tackles.