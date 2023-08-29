Cowboys cut Will Grier, activate Jourdan Lewis from active/PUP

Backup quarterback Will Grier did more than enough in Saturday night’s preseason finale to keep his job. He threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

Grier led the league in passing yards with 640 this preseason.

But Grier knew before the game he was not making the Cowboys’ final roster as the team traded for Trey Lance on Friday. His performance this preseason, though, undoubtedly won him a job somewhere else.

Grier’s name was among the 32 cuts the team made Tuesday to reach the NFL-mandated 53-player roster.

The Cowboys announced they also released wide receiver Tyron Johnson, defensive end Ben Banogu, long snapper LS Trent Sieg, offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, cornerback C.J. Goodwin and linebacker Malik Jefferson. They also announced that Sieg and Goodwin would return to the roster after the team makes other moves Wednesday as vested veterans are not subject to waivers.

The team waived linebacker Jabril Cox, defensive end Isaiah Land, defensive end Tyrus Wheat, wide receiver Jalen Cropper, wide receiver Dennis Houston, wide receiver Dontario Drummond, running back Malik Davis, center Alec Lindstrom, offensive lineman Brock Hoffman, tight end Seth Green, tight end Sean McKeon, cornerback D’Angelo Mandell, safety Sheldrick Redwine, defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna, offensive tackle Earl Bostick, cornerback Josh Butler, defensive lineman Issac Alarcon, wide receiver Jose Barbon, cornerback Myles Brooks, safety Tyler Coyle, tight end Princeton Fant, center Matt Farniok, wide receiver Simi Fehoko, defensive end Durrell Johnson and offensive tackle Alex Taylor-Prioleau.

Bohannan and Cox are former draft picks of the Cowboys.

The Cowboys also moved cornerback Jourdan Lewis to the active roster from the active/physically unable to perform list. He would have had to miss at least four games had the Cowboys placed him on the reserve/PUP list.

Lewis, 27, saw his season end with a Lisfranc injury that required season-ending surgery on his foot.