Cowboys elevate Carl Lawson, Amani Oruwariye

The Cowboys are calling up a pair of defensive players for Thursday night’s game against the Giants.

The team announced that defensive end Carl Lawson and cornerback Amani Oruwariye are being elevated from the practice squad. They will revert back after the game.

It is the second time that Lawson has been called up this season. He played eight defensive snaps and a special teams snap in last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

Oruwariye is on his first elevation of the year. He played one game for Jacksonville last year and 54 games for the Lions in his first four NFL seasons.

The Cowboys listed cornerback Carlen Carson and safety Markquese Bell as doubtful, so Oruwariye gives them another healthy body for the defensive backfield.