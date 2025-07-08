Cowboys extend training camp agreement with Oxnard through 2030

Later this month, for the 19th time, the Cowboys will hold training camp in Oxnard, California. They will have the next five camps there as well.

The Cowboys and the city of Oxnard agreed to a five-year contract extension to keep training camp in the city through 2030, Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The previous three-year agreement expired after this summer’s camp.

The city of Oxnard unanimously approved the agreement, per Hoyt, with the Cowboys paying the city $75,000 each year. The Cowboys and Oxnard will split varying responsibilities.

The Cowboys have trained in Southern California for 46 of their 66 training camps, including this year.

They report to Oxnard for their 2025 training camp on July 20 and will hold 16 open practices before departing Aug. 14.