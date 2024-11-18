Cowboys “feel really good” about CeeDee Lamb playing Monday night

The Cowboys added wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to their injury report on Saturday and listed him as questionable to play against the Texans on Monday night, but it looks like things are trending in the right direction heading into the game.

Lamb is dealing with a back injury and executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that there’s a fair amount of optimism about Lamb being available to play.

“We feel really good about it, that he’s gonna be able to play tonight,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Lamb has 59 catches for 681 yards and four touchdowns on the season, but only had six grabs for 21 yards in Cooper Rush’s first start at quarterback last week.