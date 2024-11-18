 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Cowboys “feel really good” about CeeDee Lamb playing Monday night

  
Published November 18, 2024 01:39 PM

The Cowboys added wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to their injury report on Saturday and listed him as questionable to play against the Texans on Monday night, but it looks like things are trending in the right direction heading into the game.

Lamb is dealing with a back injury and executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that there’s a fair amount of optimism about Lamb being available to play.

“We feel really good about it, that he’s gonna be able to play tonight,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Lamb has 59 catches for 681 yards and four touchdowns on the season, but only had six grabs for 21 yards in Cooper Rush’s first start at quarterback last week.