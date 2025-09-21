Cowboys give up a 65-yard flea flicker TD, trail 14-3

Bears coach Ben Johnson is known for his trick plays. He did it again in the first quarter Sunday.

Only 11 seconds after a Cowboys’ field goal, which cut Chicago’s lead to 7-3, Johnson called a flea flicker. Caleb Williams handed the ball off to running back D’Andre Swift, who had an ally-oop-type flip back to Williams. Williams had to jump to catch the high throw but still had time to find Luther Burden.

Burden was running free and caught a 65-yard touchdown pass.

The Bears’ first touchdown went for 35 yards as Rome Odunze scored.

Chicago leads 14-3.

If that wasn’t bad enough for the Cowboys, receiver CeeDee Lamb injured his left ankle when linebacker Noah Sewell inadvertently rolled over it on a running play by Lamb that didn’t count because of offsetting penalties. Lamb returned for the first play of the second quarter but lasted only one play.