nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Cowboys give up a 65-yard flea flicker TD, trail 14-3

  
Published September 21, 2025 05:05 PM

Bears coach Ben Johnson is known for his trick plays. He did it again in the first quarter Sunday.

Only 11 seconds after a Cowboys’ field goal, which cut Chicago’s lead to 7-3, Johnson called a flea flicker. Caleb Williams handed the ball off to running back D’Andre Swift, who had an ally-oop-type flip back to Williams. Williams had to jump to catch the high throw but still had time to find Luther Burden.

Burden was running free and caught a 65-yard touchdown pass.

The Bears’ first touchdown went for 35 yards as Rome Odunze scored.

Chicago leads 14-3.

If that wasn’t bad enough for the Cowboys, receiver CeeDee Lamb injured his left ankle when linebacker Noah Sewell inadvertently rolled over it on a running play by Lamb that didn’t count because of offsetting penalties. Lamb returned for the first play of the second quarter but lasted only one play.