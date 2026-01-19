Cowboys have interviews scheduled with Jonathan Gannon, Christian Parker this week

The Cowboys will interview former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon on Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. They have Eagles passing game coordinator Christian Parker scheduled for an in-person interview on Wednesday.

The team has already interviewed Vikings defensive passing game coordinator Daronte Jones in person.

The Cowboys also have interest in Broncos passing game specialist Jim Leonhard, though his interview will have to wait, with the Broncos still in the postseason.

The Cowboys are seeking to replace Matt Eberflus, who was fired after one season.

The Cardinals fired Gannon last week after three seasons as the team’s head coach. He was 15-36 in his tenure with the team, including a 3-14 record in 2025.

Gannon earned his head coaching job after two seasons as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. He has also worked for the Falcons, Titans, Vikings and Colts, although his time with the Eagles is his only experience as a defensive coordinator.

Parker has spent the past two seasons in Philadelphia working under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The Eagles have finished as a top-10 defensive unit against the pass with Parker on staff.

After several college jobs, Parker landed his first role in the NFL with the Packers as a defensive quality control coach in 2019.

After two seasons in Green Bay, Parker joined the Broncos as the defensive backs coach.