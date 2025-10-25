Cowboys haven’t ruled out IR for Trevon Diggs

Whatever “accident” Trevon Diggs had in his home last week, no one is saying. But it’s bad enough that he will miss his second game on Sunday, and it’s bad enough that he might land on injured reserve.

“He’s had several things going on that pertain to past injuries, so there are things we’re looking at there,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We haven’t ruled [injured reserve] out. We’ll look at that tomorrow as well.”

Diggs was diagnosed with a concussion after something happened at home the night of Oct. 16.

It is widely anticipated that Diggs is in his final season in Dallas, as he has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract. The Cowboys can save $15.5 million by making Diggs a post-June 1 cut.

Thus, Jones was asked if there is a chance Diggs has played his final game with the Cowboys.

“We haven’t even gone there,” Jones said. “We’re just obviously taking this thing week to week, trying to see how we can get him 100 percent healthy to where he could help us.”

Diggs has 18 tackles in six games this season.

Sunday will be Diggs’ 23rd missed game since the start of the 2023 season.