 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys haven’t ruled out IR for Trevon Diggs

  
Published October 24, 2025 10:09 PM

Whatever “accident” Trevon Diggs had in his home last week, no one is saying. But it’s bad enough that he will miss his second game on Sunday, and it’s bad enough that he might land on injured reserve.

“He’s had several things going on that pertain to past injuries, so there are things we’re looking at there,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “We haven’t ruled [injured reserve] out. We’ll look at that tomorrow as well.”

Diggs was diagnosed with a concussion after something happened at home the night of Oct. 16.

It is widely anticipated that Diggs is in his final season in Dallas, as he has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract. The Cowboys can save $15.5 million by making Diggs a post-June 1 cut.

Thus, Jones was asked if there is a chance Diggs has played his final game with the Cowboys.

“We haven’t even gone there,” Jones said. “We’re just obviously taking this thing week to week, trying to see how we can get him 100 percent healthy to where he could help us.”

Diggs has 18 tackles in six games this season.

Sunday will be Diggs’ 23rd missed game since the start of the 2023 season.