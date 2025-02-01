 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys hire David Overstreet as their cornerbacks coach

  
Published February 1, 2025 05:16 PM

David Overstreet II is following Matt Eberflus from Chicago to Dallas.

The Cowboys have hired Overstreet to coach their cornerbacks, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Overstreet coached the Bears’ nickelbacks in 2024.

Overstreet also was with Eberflus in Indianapolis.

He began his NFL coaching career as a defensive quality control coach for the Colts from 2018-20 before a promotion to assistant defensive backs coach. Overstreet went to Chicago with Eberflus in 2022, where he spent two seasons as assistant defensive backs coach before overseeing the nickelbacks.

He helped develop Kyler Gordon last season.

Overstreet is the son of the late David Overstreet, who chose the CFL after the Dolphins made him first-round pick in 1981 and joined Miami for the 1983 season. He died in a 1984 car accident. Overstreet II, who was 13 months old when his father died, graduated from Dallas Samuell High School.