Cowboys hire David Overstreet as their cornerbacks coach

David Overstreet II is following Matt Eberflus from Chicago to Dallas.

The Cowboys have hired Overstreet to coach their cornerbacks, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Overstreet coached the Bears’ nickelbacks in 2024.

Overstreet also was with Eberflus in Indianapolis.

He began his NFL coaching career as a defensive quality control coach for the Colts from 2018-20 before a promotion to assistant defensive backs coach. Overstreet went to Chicago with Eberflus in 2022, where he spent two seasons as assistant defensive backs coach before overseeing the nickelbacks.

He helped develop Kyler Gordon last season.

Overstreet is the son of the late David Overstreet, who chose the CFL after the Dolphins made him first-round pick in 1981 and joined Miami for the 1983 season. He died in a 1984 car accident. Overstreet II, who was 13 months old when his father died, graduated from Dallas Samuell High School.