Cowboys hire Matt Eberflus as defensive coordinator

Matt Eberflus was identified as the top candidate for the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator position before the team officially hired Brian Schottenheimer as their head coach and Eberflus is now part of the organization as well.

The Cowboys announced Eberflus’s hiring on Tuesday afternoon. They did not share any terms of the deal.

It’s a return to Dallas for Eberflus as he was the linebackers coach and pass game coordinator on Jason Garrett’s staff from 2011-2017. He left to become the Colts’ defensive coordinator and then moved on to the head coaching position with the Bears in 2022.

Eberflus went 14-32 in that role before being fired on the day after Thanksgiving last year.

The Cowboys will now move onto filling out the rest of Schottenheimer’s staff, including the offensive and special teams coordinator jobs.